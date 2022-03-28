Karachi Royals whip Mirpurkhas Eagles in SSL

KARACHI: Karachi Royals whipped Mirpurkhas Eagles 3-1 in their Group B fixture of the Sindh Super League (SSL) football tournament here at the People's Sports Complex on Sunday.

Faheem Shah put Karachi Royals ahead in the 19th minute. In the 66th minute, Nouman doubled their lead with a fine solo effort. However, four minutes later Mirpurkhas Eagles reduced the deficit through Imran. In the 85th minute Karachi Royals hit their third through Aamir Ahmed to seal a comfortable win.

In the other game at the same venue, Larkana Leopards held West United to a 1-1 draw. Habib-ur-Rehman provided lead to West United in the 50th minute. Shayek Dost brought the parity for Larkana in the 83rd minute.

In Group A matches on Monday (today), Malir Bazigar face Hyderabad Tigers while Sukkur Dolphins meet Benazirabad Lions.