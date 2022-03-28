ISLAMABAD: Injury-pronged Shadab Khan is a doubtful starter for the ODI series as he is unlikely to play the first of the two matches.
A well-placed source told ‘The News’ that Shadab’s long-standing groin injury continues to haunt him.
“He is not comfortable with his injury and likely to miss the series opener against Australia on March 29. However, doctors have yet to declare him unfit but as the things are developing, Shadab is unlikely to play the series opener against Australia on March 29. The final decision on his selection is expected a day ahead of the start of the series,” a source within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.
Shadab’s injury has been a worrying issue for the country in the wake of heavy international engagements the country’s cricket is facing in days to come. West Indies are expected here in a couple of months’ time. Pakistan are to figure in the T20 Asia Cup and later the World Cup, Shadab fitness is considered a key.
