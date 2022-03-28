Australia tour success set the doors open for int’l cricket

ISLAMABAD: Australian cricket team’s full-fledged tour to Pakistan opened fresh prospects for the country’s cricket and sports tourism as thousands of English cricket fans have started approaching traveling agents in different leading cities of the country for group package deals.

‘The News’ when approached a traveling agent including one famous chain whose headquarters is situated in Aabpara, Islamabad, he confirmed these approaches.

“Yes, no less than five different tour operators mostly from England and one odd from New Zealand approached us for group deals for the coming winter. Usually, one group comprises around 80 cricket fans,” he said.

New Zealand and England cricket teams are to tour Pakistan in winters to play a series of international matches in the country.

“England’s diehard cricket fans commonly known as Barmy Army members are also waiting for the opportunity to visit Pakistan to watch their cricketers in action following two decades of gap. Apart from these, we have also been communicated that numbers of Pakistan expatriates living in the UK and who are our members as we are catering their traveling needs, also approached us for booking for the months of November-December 2022 when England cricketers are planning to tour Pakistan for Test series. To avoid any last-minute complication, these groups have approached us for tentative touring packages. It is just a start and we hope to receive more such approaches in the months to come.”

Australia’s ongoing tour to Pakistan has been seen as an ice-breaker for international sports tourism. When ‘The News’ approached a PCB official, he said that the board was expecting a big number of travelers in connection with the cricket series.

“We are to host England, New Zealand, and Asia Cup next season besides a full package of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in a post-Covid-19 era. Though Pakistan have narrowly lost the series against Australia, the tour has achieved the targets set by the PCB.