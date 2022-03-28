‘Inexperienced’ Australia not to be taken lightly: Haris Rauf

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Harris Rauf has said that Australia team cannot be taken lightly despite their inexperience and depletion due to injuries to some of their key players.

Rauf was speaking to the media in a virtual press conference ahead of the Pakistan and Australia ODI series to be played in Lahore next week.

Haris also expressed regret over not being included in the Test squad and said it was his dream to play a Test match.

The fast bowler termed the Test series great in which the fans had plenty of entertainment in that version of the game too.

Haris Rauf was initially included in the Test squad for the much-awaited series against Australia but he returned a positive COVID-19 result ahead of the opening Test in Pindi.

“Naseem Shah and other bowlers bowled well, and hopefully I will get a chance soon,” he hoped.

“Talks are being held with Shaun Tait, and I am working with him. He wants bowling to be good in death overs, for which he will guide me during training,” he added. Pakistan and Australia will open their three-match ODI series with the first game on March 29.