What about the people?

The political temperature in the country has hit an all-time high. The incumbent government is accusing the opposition of horse-trading, while the opposition is demanding that the prime minister resign from his seat. After the police raid on Parliament Lodges in Islamabad, two PTI MNAs led a group of people to attack Sindh House, where some dissident MNAs were staying. To be fair though, none of this is new. If there had been more focus on the development and betterment of people throughout the country’s history, we would be in a better place today. The need at the moment is to find a peaceful resolution to this conflict, so that our leaders can finally turn their attention to people’s issues. Given the sinking economy of the country and the rapidly changing political situation in the region, a mature political leadership is essential. Only then will democratic institutions emerge strong and democratic norms be upheld.

Muhammad Sufyan

Bhimber