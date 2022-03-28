Unworthy options

These days, everyone is waiting for the vote of no-confidence. If the motion succeeds, who will govern the country? The PML-N whose chief was disqualified by the Supreme Court in 2017 and then convicted of corruption in 2018? Or the PPP whose leader was chargeed with money laundering in 1998? Or the JUI-F whose leader threatens to hold rallies every now and then, risking the lives of people?

It is time for the nation to wake up and discriminate between right and wrong. And to think about what is better for the upcoming generation.

Haroon Uthwaal

Okara