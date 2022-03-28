Equal citizens

The constitution guarantees everyone the right to live peacefully, but even then people in Pakistan are discriminated against because of their gender, caste and religion. Baloch and Pashtun people especially feel discriminated against. Their issues and complaints are often side-lined, and they feel disconnected from the rest of the country.

The government must realise that a number of people in the country are feeling alienated. Only when it does can it move to fixing this situation.

Parvez Moula Bakhsh

Karachi