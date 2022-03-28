Welcome verdict

This refers to the editorial, ‘Rare justice’ (March 26). The news that Usman Mirza and his accomplices have been held accountable for their crimes is truly heartening, especially since the victim had withdrawn from the case in January.
As has been said many times before, there is no dearth of laws in this country. Our constitution is probably one of the most comprehensive in the world, but there is little implementation of these laws. Even now, as people express happiness over the sentence of these criminals, everyone fears that with the many appeals and loopholes that can be found in law, Usman Mirza may yet walk free. It is hoped that this will not come to pass and that influential people will no longer misuse their influence and money to get away with such heinous crimes.
Maria Akbar
Karachi
