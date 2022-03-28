This refers to the article, ‘Myth of violence’ by Waqas Alam Angaria (March 26). Student unions in universities are essential. They allow students’ complaints to be heard by the management and create a sense of accountability in the administration.

It is no secret that over the years a number of issues such as sudden hikes in fees, harassment and favouritism have cropped up in educational institutions. Unfortunately, little – if any – attention is paid to these problems. The mysterious deaths of medical students in universities in interior Sindh is merely one example of the kind of problems students may face. Having unions will empower them to speak up for their rights. It is, of course, imperative that mainstream political parties are kept away from unions to ensure that there is no violence on campuses and students can study in harmony.

Sharim Imran

Islamabad