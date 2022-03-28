This refers to the article, ‘Myth of violence’ by Waqas Alam Angaria (March 26). Student unions in universities are essential. They allow students’ complaints to be heard by the management and create a sense of accountability in the administration.
It is no secret that over the years a number of issues such as sudden hikes in fees, harassment and favouritism have cropped up in educational institutions. Unfortunately, little – if any – attention is paid to these problems. The mysterious deaths of medical students in universities in interior Sindh is merely one example of the kind of problems students may face. Having unions will empower them to speak up for their rights. It is, of course, imperative that mainstream political parties are kept away from unions to ensure that there is no violence on campuses and students can study in harmony.
Sharim Imran
Islamabad
The political temperature in the country has hit an all-time high. The incumbent government is accusing the opposition...
These days, everyone is waiting for the vote of no-confidence. If the motion succeeds, who will govern the country?...
Unfortunately, our leaders are utterly indifferent to the problems of people. They are unwilling to take serious...
The annual Lahore Literary Festival was a treat to attend. Crowds of people attended the event, proving that love for...
The constitution guarantees everyone the right to live peacefully, but even then people in Pakistan are discriminated...
This refers to the editorial, ‘Rare justice’ . The news that Usman Mirza and his accomplices have been held...
Comments