Democracy delayed

There is much hue and cry regarding the no-trust motion against the incumbent prime minister. Although it is a constitutional move, the ruling party considers it undemocratic, claiming that the opposition has no right to present a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. The PTI also claims that the opposition leaders are corrupt, and if they come to power, they will plunder the national exchequer and ruin the economy. However, the prime minister fails to understand what miseries ordinary people have faced during the past three and half years due to high inflation, poverty, and even corruption from those in his ranks.

The ruling party has also sought a radical interpretation of Article 63A from the Supreme Court, seeking to permanently bar defectors, even though there is no confusion regarding the article among the legal community. The government seems desperate to try anything to make the no-trust motion a failure. The speaker, who is custodian of the House, must also comply with constitutional tenets without resorting to delaying tactics. If he doesn’t, he will harm the democratic fabric of the country.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat