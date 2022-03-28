A matter of legitimacy

The Afghan Taliban need international recognition to legitimise their rule. This is because a large portion of Afghanistan’s population is facing extreme poverty and starvation, and the country is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis that cannot be dealt with without international assistance.
However, given that the Taliban government continues to suppress the rights of people, especially women, many countries have abstained from recognising it. The Taliban must ensure that they form an inclusive government that protects the rights of all of its citizens – including women and religious minorities. Without that, they will not be accepted and people will continue to suffer for no fault of their own.
Nirmal Oad
Shikarpur
