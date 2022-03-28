Girl ‘commits suicide’

A teenage girl allegedly committed suicide in Pak Colony on Sunday. According to the police, the incident took place at a house located in the Rexer Lane area. After receiving information, police and rescue workers took the deceased to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. She was identified as 17-year-old Amna Ramzan.

Police said the girl’s father worked abroad, adding that according to her family, she committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan after an argument with her sisters at home.