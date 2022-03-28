Four die in accidents

Four people lost their lives in various road accidents in the city on Sunday.
Two young men were killed in a road tragedy near the police training centre in Saeedabad in the Baldia Town area. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.
The victims were identified as 22-year-old Faraz, son of Ghani, and Adil, 20, son of Shezal. Police said they were riding motorcycles when an unidentified vehicle hit and killed them. Further investigations are under way.
Separately, 27-year-old Iqbal was killed when a speedy dumper truck hit his motorcycle near the Saudi consulate in Clifton. The body was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.
Police impounded the truck and registered a case. They are looking for the driver who fled following the accident. Separately, a man, identified as Faiz, 45, son of Lal Muhammad, was killed after a vehicle hit him in the Shershah area. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
A teenage girl allegedly committed suicide in Pak Colony on Sunday. According to the police, the incident took place...
Before leaving for Islamabad to attend the Amr Bil-Maroof rally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , party MPA Shahzad...
The Sindh High Court has dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of former Pakistan Muslim League-Functional ...
Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has asked the District Municipal Corporations in Karachi to ensure...
A former officer of the National Bank of Pakistan invested Rs30 million, which was probably generated from the...
Under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, the Sui Southern Gas Company collaborated with a leading...
Comments