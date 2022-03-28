Four die in accidents

Four people lost their lives in various road accidents in the city on Sunday.

Two young men were killed in a road tragedy near the police training centre in Saeedabad in the Baldia Town area. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

The victims were identified as 22-year-old Faraz, son of Ghani, and Adil, 20, son of Shezal. Police said they were riding motorcycles when an unidentified vehicle hit and killed them. Further investigations are under way.

Separately, 27-year-old Iqbal was killed when a speedy dumper truck hit his motorcycle near the Saudi consulate in Clifton. The body was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

Police impounded the truck and registered a case. They are looking for the driver who fled following the accident. Separately, a man, identified as Faiz, 45, son of Lal Muhammad, was killed after a vehicle hit him in the Shershah area. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.