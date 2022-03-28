High court dismisses plea for disqualification of former PML-F MNA

The Sindh High Court has dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of former Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) MNA Pir Sadaruddin Shah for allegedly making false a declaration before the Election Commission of Pakistan at the time of submission of nomination papers during the previous elections.

Petitioner Nazeer Ahmed Hisbani had moved court for disqualification of the MNA on grounds that the respondent had allegedly made certain misdeclarations while submitting his nomination papers in respect of 2002 and 2008 till the 2018 elections.

The petitioner maintained that Shah may be directed to return all the perks and benefits received as a member of assemblies during the aforementioned period. A counsel for the respondent questioned the maintainability of the petition as the matter did not fall within the parameters of the Article 199 of the Constitution as at present, neither was the respondent a member of the national or provincial legislature nor did he hold any public office.

A division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh and Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed, after hearing the arguments, observed that the respondent was not holding any office and the petition under the Article 199 of the Constitution was not liable to be entertained as it would otherwise result in opening the floodgates to an untold number of similar petitions seeking inquiries and actions against former members of assemblies on mere allegation. The SHC observed that the petition was not maintainable and dismissed it.