Ghani tells DMCs to ensure provision of essential civic services to public

Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has asked the District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) in Karachi to ensure the provision of essential civic facilities to the citizens as their foremost duty.

He issued the directive on Sunday during his surprise visit to the Union Committee No 14 Muslimabad of District East of Karachi to inspect a road construction work in the area. Ghani said that he was reviewing the development works being completed in District East himself. He added that the district was being developed in accordance with the vision of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party.

He welcomed the development works initiated by the DMC East to improve roads, streets, and residential neighbourhoods within its jurisdiction. He maintained that the DMCs had an important role to play to upgrade the civic infrastructure of the city.

The information minister on the occasion directed DMC East Administrator Rahmatullah Shaikh to ensure that the development works being completed in the district should be of top quality that should meet all the relevant technical specifications.

He said quality should be ensured while completing the development projects for their durability and longer use by the general public. Ghani also told the DMC administrator that the reconstruction of roads should only be carried out after making ample arrangements for underground water supply and drainage lines.

Shaikh briefed Ghani about the development works being carried out in various parts of District East, including Kashmir Colony, Mahmoodabad, Karachi Administration Society, PECHS, various blocks of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Hussain Hazara Goth and their adjoining areas.

He said that these development works would be completed within the ongoing financial year 2021-22.

The DMC East administrator said that all possible efforts were being made to upgrade the civic infrastructure of the district with due care for quality and fulfilment of the pertinent technical criteria as per the directives of the information minister.