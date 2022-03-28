Motor trikes distributed among differently-abled persons

Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) collaborated with a leading not-for-profit organisation, the Association of Physically Handicapped Adults (APHA) and provided five motorised tricycles fitted with cabs to persons with disabilities so they can earn their livelihood with dignity and without becoming dependent on anyone.

The ceremony was held on Saturday at the APHA House, where Salman A Siddiqui, head of corporate communications, SSGC, was the chief guest. He handed over the keys of the motor trikes to the owners.

The guest of honour, Musarrat Nasreen, director social welfare, Government of Sindh, was also present on the occasion. The APHA was represented by its President Shareef-ul-Muzaffar, General Secretary Nishat and Vice Chief Patron Syed Khalid Husain, besides a number of their differently-abled members.

Siddiqui congratulated all five persons with disabilities for embarking on a new journey of self-dependency with pride. He said that besides its prime role as a gas transmission and distribution company, the SSGC has been vibrantly pursuing its CSR programme for over two decades in collaboration with selfless organisations like the APHA.

APHA officials expressed their gratitude to the SSGC for supporting them in their endeavours to provide entrepreneurship to persons with disabilities, thus enabling them to live their lives with dignity.

Musarrat appreciated the SSGC for facilitating the APHA, and asked the benefiting persons with disabilities to support at least one handicapped individual to become self-dependent from the income they would be generating from their new business through their motor trikes.

Established in 1975, the APHA is the largest voluntary social welfare organisation in Pakistan that is engaged in the welfare and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities, especially the physically handicapped.

The affairs of the association are managed by a managing committee elected from among their disabled members, and remains unique because its being run and managed by the handicapped themselves. The APHA on the basis of mutual understanding, respect and cooperation is endeavouring to eliminate difficulties faced by persons with disabilities.