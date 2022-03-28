Muhajirs suffered the most from ethnic politics, says Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday remarked that the countless sacrifices made for the country should have led to solution of the problems of Pakistan for the next 300 years but it unfortunately did not happen.

“I have concrete logical arguments to convince the nation how to resolve all the chronic issues of the country,” he said while addressing a public coordination campaign in the Liaquatabad area.

Citing the example of PSP’s rival Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Kamal claimed that they had won elections 11 times but today they could not cover a single manhole.

“The MQM did not stage a single strike in 40 years for the quota system or besieged Pakistanis in Bangladesh,” he said. “Instead, youth were being killed for the vested interests of the party’s’ leaders,” Kamal alleged.

Criticising the MQM-P leadership for meeting with the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership, the PSP chief said that those who had raised the slogan of the new province had come to heel of Asif Ali Zardari. “Someone should ask them how they would make the Muhajir province now.”

Kamal said that the Muhajir community had suffered the most from negative ethnic politics as they were considered educated in the past but now they were considered ignorant and terrorists.