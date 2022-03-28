CM terms public-private partnership in health sector major success of Sindh govt

The public-private partnership in the provincial health sector has enabled the Sindh government to extend health services to every nook and cranny of the province, particularly the rural areas.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this on Sunday while speaking at the closing ceremony of the sixth biennial ICON 2022 organised by the Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) at a local hotel. He said one of the major successes of his government was its programmes based on public-private partnership in the health sector.

“The Indus Hospital and Health Network is our valuable and most hardworking partner and we are planning to extend this partnership further,” he said. He praised the IHHN for resilience and courage it had repeatedly shown during disruptive times. He mentioned that he was an ardent supporter of the IHHN.

“Over the years, I have had a special bond with Indus and always endeavoured to contribute towards this remarkable institution,” he said, adding that throughout the ups and downs of the pandemic, he was able to work closely with the Indus network and its leadership and always felt proud of the institute.

The CM maintained that he had been informed that the ICON 2022 was able to engage over 8,000 people from across the globe. “This success is exemplary of how Indus is recognised as a national Network with international impact and outreach,” he said, adding that in line with its theme this year, the ICON 2022 featured numerous highly informative workshops and sessions that defined the future of health care and core problems in the healthcare delivery globally.

The CM said that the ICON 2022 also witnessed many shining stars in the form of enterprising, forward-looking healthcare professionals who triumphantly displayed themselves as the true reformers of the health sector. He added that as leaders, it was our duty to empower, nurture and support them, and give them platforms such as the ICON 2022 so that they could truly change the status quo of health care not only in Pakistan but also globally.

Regarding the future, Shah said that he had proposed to the Indus network and Dr Abdul Bari Khan for further strengthen their partnership with the Sindh government for the next conference.

“As we take pride in Indus as a flagship institution of Sindh serving the entire nation, I strongly feel that this conference should be seen as a true embodiment of the Sindh government and Indus’ partnership to be showcased across the region and in fact the globe,” he said.

The CM assured the IHHN that they would receive all the support from his government for this as well as for any other effort because in the end, the Sindh government and Indus were united by the vision of the provision of high-quality health care to all the citizens of Sindh and Pakistan free of charge.