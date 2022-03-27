Power shutdown

Islamabad : Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for today (Sunday) for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to Iesco spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nawazish Shaheed, Sher Shah Suri, Army Brigade, Rohan Poliance feeders: from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., 132KV AW Grid Station: from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., Sagri, New Kaliyam, RCC-4, Kaliyam, Sparco, Rawat, Chowk Pandori, HPT-III, RCCI-5, Kallar, Sehala College, New Rawat, Basali, RCCI 1, 2, 3, Redco, DHA Homes, Pind Jhatla, HPT 1&2, CWO, PAECHS feeders: from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., RCCI 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Chowk Pandori, Sehala, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park-1, Car Chowk, Mehboob Shaheed, FF Hospital, Morgah, Mecca Chowk, Gulistan Colony, MSF, Topi Imping, Murree Brewery, Bostan Road, Jhanda, Rawalpindi-3, CNC, VIP Humayun Road feeders: from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sugharpur, Abdullahpur, CWO, Jalalpur Sharif, Capt. Muhammad Akram, SC, Civil Center, Royal Enclave, Parliament Lodges, Convention Center, HBL/MCB, China Embassy, Lord Nawaz, Karakram, F-6, PM Secretariat, CBR, PM Staff Colony, Blue Area, OGDC, Yoon University, Saudi Embassy, Saudi Residence, Aminabad, GBHP-1, DEC, People’s Colony.