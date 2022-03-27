Jinnah: A leader with ‘celestial fire’

Mohammad Ali Jinnah, who pulled off the uphill task of the creation of Pakistan, for one hundred million Muslims of the subcontinent, where they could live their lives with fullest religious, economical, social, and political freedom, was doubtlessly, a distinguished leader of unbeatable character. He was bestowed with heavenly grace and glory. Iron determination, immense perseverance, strong will power, courage, bravery and above all, consummate honesty are just a few hallmark traits of his caliber.

Sarojini Naidu, a well-known politician and famous poetess, has drawn a beautiful pen picture of Jinnah’s personality, “Tall and stately, but thin to the point of emaciation, languid and luxurious of habit [possessed] a spirit of exceptional vitality and endurance. Somewhat formal and fastidious, and a little aloof and imperious of manner [owned] splendid idealism which is of the very essence of the man”.

His opponents, the congress hierarchy were hell bent to stop the partition of subcontinent. They put stumbling obstacles in the way of freedom movement, running under the championship of Jinnah. On the other hand, Lord Mountbatten, the last viceroy of the British government, was stressing hard upon Jinnah, in his peculiar, charming manner to agree to the proposal of the united India.

Lord Mountbatten painted a charming colorful picture of the future of united India, which would be a huge market of trade, commerce, industry, and enormous business activities between all the countries of the world, and he told Jinnah that he would become a prominent leader of a great country. Jinnah said to Mountbatten, in reply to his elaborate statement that, “your excellency, you don’t understand the situation on the Earth”. Jinnah further explained to Lord Mountbatten that Muslims and Hindus are distinct nations who have different culture and civilization, language and literature, custom and calendar. The Muslims eat the cows whereas Hindus stop them to slaughter. Their birth and burial ceremonies are entirely different. Jinnah, therefore, very resolutely proposed to Lord Mountbatten that surgical operation is the only solution. The viceroy was greatly annoyed by the insistence of Jinnah about his theory of the “surgical operation” in the subcontinent and, called it a sad story of “round and round the mulberry bush”.

The result of this strained phenomenon came in the form of an irreparable loss to Pakistan. Kashmir, a state of overwhelmingly Muslim majority, wrongly went to India instead of Pakistan. Other areas of Gurdaspur and Ferozepur, which were allotted to Pakistan, as shown in an advanced copy of the award of boundary commission, furnished to Sir Evan M. Jenkins the governor of Punjab, on August 6th, 1947. However, these areas were transferred to India in the boundary commission award published on August 13, 1947. Due to these inflections, Kashmir is bleeding up till now and the relation between India and Pakistan are at the boiling point.

Brave and bright Jinnah secured Pakistan, both wings, East Pakistan and West Pakistan, despite his ailing health. He was suffering from a “fatal” tuberculosis disease. This is a unique story of strongest emotionalism and iron-cast fervour for the national cause. This spirit bestowed Jinnah with life and strength to fight that tough war for Pakistan. Humanly and physically, it was next to impossible. But he did it all through divine blessing.

As to the East Pakistan, we lost because the people of that province were denied their just and legitimate democratic rights. There is a loud and clear cry of the history - Men and nations fail by the same powers as those by which they rise.

The people of Bengal were the true lovers of Pakistan. The Muslim league was founded in Dakkah, in the heart of Bengalis in 1906 which flourished and prospered amidst the mutual respect and regard of both the peoples. It is very pertinent to know that it was a well-known Bengali leader, Maulvi Fazlul Haq who presented the historical and most important resolution of Pakistan on March 23, 1940, in Lahore. East Pakistan produced stalwarts like Nazim ud Deen, Nurul Amin, Maulvi Tamizuddin, Fazlul Haq, Raja Tridevroy, and many others. As long as the strong bonds of fraternity and brotherhood existed, the relation between East and West were intact. When these forces ceased to be there, the solidarity of the nation collapsed. The politicians and the people who were at the helm of affairs in West Pakistan had to show much more responsibility and cooperation towards the people of the East.

These two wings were separated by a distance of 1,500 miles - the distance belonged to the hostile country. Dedication and true spirit of fraternity was a must in such a situation but – alas! That spirit was conspicuous by its “absence” and, consequently a fatal loss was inflected on this dreamland of that blessed man, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Pakistan was achieved at an exorbitant cost - a cost of millions of human lives. The greed for “money and more” is causing yet more and more loss to the solidarity of the country.

Another Jinnah is needed to be born to teach a vital lesson of self-sacrifice, self-restraint, self-discipline - and above all a lesson of self-consuming for the emancipation and happiness of the downtrodden and teeming millions of Pakistan. Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. Pakistan Paindabad.