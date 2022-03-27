‘Faryad-e-Ashqana’ is a collection of poetry that touches the heart and mind equally. If you love poems that show true love for imagery, rhyme, and abstract, this book is full of them. If you like thought-provoking poetry that will linger in your heart and imagination, this book has that too.

Amtul Aziz has a gift for elevating language to an art form. Of course, we all know that is what poetry is, but these poems are not just random thoughts put onto paper. As you read them, you will begin to realize that this is what a true poet sounds like when she is expressing her craft.

Some poems are emotional and some intellectual. If you are wondering how good poetry can be, and what makes good poetry truly good, Amtul Aziz’s pieces will show you what it looks like. She writes deeply and with more meaning.

Besides creating lovely images to ponder, the poet inserts a bit of cynicism at times, and this lends personality to the poems, making you feel as if you’re getting to know the poet in a personal way.

Amtul Aziz touches on a wide spectrum of emotions, from sadness to pain, to love, to joy. She certainly has a distinct voice that compels you to read more of her work.

When you reach Ghazal section, you will find interesting scenarios, with stimulating ideas, but I think the poet shines the brightest in her nazms. The poems show she is very careful in her choice of words and shaping the poems.

The book ‘Faryad-e-Ashqana’ is the third poetry book of Amtul Aziz. Hers is mature poetry and has a distinguished place among female poets. This poetry book reveals the inherent feelings, love, emotions, the beauty of nature, and various aspects of society.

The poet writes wonderful poetry and her poetry is meaningful and a symbol of her art of writing. Her poems are an accompaniment tool for the lonely and despaired. Her poetry comes straight out of her heart, therefore it is termed as her heart’s voice.

‘Faryad-e-Ashqana’ is a poetry collection that reads like a call to action, a call of reform for the earth and the inhabitants of it, but also examines the intricacies of love and passion. Both of these elements tie in perfectly in her poems.

Amtul Aziz’s poems speak for themselves. The hands of someone who clearly is passionate about her views and desires wrote these. Her desire to see things change moves the poems forward in a positive light.

This poetry collection reads like a compilation of the writer’s life energy. The readers feel connected to the pages and to the poet in such a way that it is as if they are witnessing the poet move about in her daily life.