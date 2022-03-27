Poetic soiree held

Rawalpindi : Literature lovers witnessed a high-quality ‘Mushaira’ organised by a literary organisation ‘Halqa-e-Ilmo-Adab’ Pakistan at Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi. The poetic meeting was a part of Pakistan Day celebrations. ‘Mushaira’ is inseparable from the cultural life of Rawalpindi city.

The arrangement of the event was in keeping with the tradition of ‘Halqa-e-Ilmo-Adab’ Pakistan to promote Urdu language and literature and connect the Pindiites with their cultural heritage.

A bevy of littérateurs, intellectuals, and a large number of Urdu poetry-loving community and fans attended the Mushaira. They immensely enjoyed the thought-provoking poetry of some of the leading poets from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Reciting their best poetry or Shayari they regaled the audience and entertained them with their poetry.

The special guests of the event included senior poets Ali Akbar Abbas, Naseem-e-Sahar, Qayyum Tahir, and Dr. Arshad Mehmood Naushad.

The event was presided over by a multi-faceted personality, that is to say, the prominent poet, intellectual, and critic Dr. Farhat Abbas. Highlighting the role of the ‘Mushaira’ in bringing people together he said, “Cultural binding in a highly fractured society is the need of the hour.

“We have been organising ‘Mushairas’ for the last many years here. Almost all the big poets have come to our organized events. This year by far stands above the rest in terms of performances and audience response. We put in a lot of effort to engage poetry lovers and we are delighted to have kept this tradition alive.

“To host such an event is a way to cherish and promote Urdu literature. We believe Urdu is more than just a language; it is a culture in itself. This art of reciting poems needs to be preserved and nurtured for the upcoming young generation.”

The ‘Mushaira’ started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Safeer Saifi. The event was marked by poetry recitation of prominent and widely acclaimed Urdu poets. The audience wholeheartedly appreciated the poetry recitation session wherein the renowned poets expressed their outlooks on Pakistan Day through their kalaam.

The poets in their distinct styles and having the innate ability to catch the attention of the audience with startling verses kept the event a lively and entertaining one.

Eminent poet Dr. Arif Farhad conducted the proceedings of the ‘mushaira’ beautifully in a versatile manner, engaging the poets while keeping the audience joyful and upbeat.

He kicked off the event by introducing ‘Halqa-e-Ilmo-Adab’ Pakistan, its objectives and achievements, and did a comprehensive talk as well on the topic of Pakistan Day, which was a source of inspiration for the audience.

On behalf of ‘Halqa-e-Ilmo-Adab’ Pakistan, he thanked poets, distinguished guests, and the audience for their presence and participation in the ‘Mushaira’ and expressed his gratitude towards Farkhanda Shamim for gracing the occasion as its guest of honor.