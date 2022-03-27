Thousands of supporters from AJK to participate in PTI gathering

Islamabad: The President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, leading a convoy of thousands of vehicles from three divisions of AJK, has left for Parade Ground public meeting of the ruling PTI in Islamabad, says a press release.

The convoy of thousands of vehicles from AJK will participate in the March 27 public meeting to be addressed by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and other party leaders.

According to the decisions of the meeting of PTI Azad Kashmir Governing Body, a large number of people will also attend the rally. The PTI woman wing is also mobilized throughout AJK to ensure the extraordinary participation of women in the rally.

From Muzaffarabad, PTI AJK Secretary General Raja Mansoor Khan is leading a large convoy of PTI workers. People of Kashmir residing in Rawalpindi and Islamabad will also participate in large number.

The PTI AJK President Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said the people from all over AJK will attend the historic meeting to express their heartfelt love for Prime Minister Imran Khan.