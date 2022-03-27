People are talking about

-- how ruling party senior members made derogatory remarks against their allies without thinking of the consequences and then tried to rectify the damage they did by voicing conciliatory sentiments. People say two remarks passed by two different ministers – one about blackmailing and the other about an ally being an insignificant political party - must have caused much harm, so these bumbling ministers need to think before they express an opinion or keep their mouths zipped.

-- the unnecessary backlash and criticism of the women’s cricket team on social media for not being able to handle the pressure and performing incompetently during the World Cup matches. People say it is worth considering that the team’s journey to the World Cup was not an easy one given the little investment and support, so, despite the losses, we must continue to support and uplift the team as these women continue to work towards their dreams despite all the odds.

-- the viral video on social media showing a tourist being harassed by owners of horses and camels on a beach in Karachi and the subsequent fact that one of them was arrested, while the tourist posted a blog of the incident and earned money from a social media platform. People say both acts need to be condemned as harassing tourists will harm tourism and shaming those who act like this because of poverty – though not an excuse – can cause resentment against foreigners.

-- the shocking report that a pregnant woman had a nail inserted in her skull on the recommendation of a fake Pir who assured her that this would ensure the birth of a male child, yet law enforcers have not taken any action against him. People say these fake Pirs have brought disrepute to those pious persons whose spiritual guidance is sought by many citizens of this country, so their immoral activities must be dealt with an iron hand.

-- that cops deputed to provide security to senior officers were actually running errands for them at their residences, even working as chauffeurs, cooks, gardeners, field hands, etc. In the wake of rising public anger and the criticism of the government over the unabated crime wave, the recently appointed city police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered the withdrawal of personnel deputed to protect police officers and their families.

-- the conflicting statements made by the boss of a foreign investigation agency that make him look like a dubious person of weak character who could be guilty of ‘switching sides’ for worldly gains. People say whatever the case, one question that remains unanswered is why not a single person of the dictatorship era involved in throwing millions of dollars down the toilet by hiring the agency has faced any consequences for what was either negligence, incompetence, or straight-up corruption.

-- the fact that there is no law and order in Karachi and criminals are having a field day depriving the citizens of their belongings, their assets, and sometimes even their lives. People say there is almost zero law enforcement, while most of the police force remains busy performing security and protocol duties for ministers, government officials, and VIPs, while those who are on routine tasks are either incapable of performing their duties or, ironically, are sometimes found involved in such crimes. – I.H.