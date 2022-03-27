15 drug pushers held

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested fifteen drug pushers and recovered more than 6 kg of drugs from their possession during the crackdown, informed police spokesman on Saturday.

During the course of action, Bani police held Sikander Ali and recovered 1.6 kg of drugs from his possession and the same police arrested Faheem Jan and recovered 1.2kg of drugs from his custody.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police nabbed Talat and recovered 1.6 kg of drugs from his possession.

The same police arrested Ali Habib and recovered 170 grams of hashish from the accused.

Following the operation, Civil Line police recovered 120 grams of hashish from the accused Mehtab.

Mandra Police arrested Khan Muhammad and recovered 240 grams of charas from his possession.

In similar actions, Rawat Police arrested Abid Pervez by recovering 420-gram charas from his custody, Chuntra police recovered 110 grams of hashish from the accused Khurram Shehzad and Kotli Sattain police recovered 170 and 400 grams of hashish from the accused Waleed and Tauqeer respectively.

Similarly, Murree police recovered 400 grams of hashish from accused Muhammad Nadeem, Rata Amral police recovered 08 liters of liquor from Sabir, 10 liters of liquor from Gulfraz while R A Bazaar Police recovered 5-litre liquor from the accused Nadeem.