Nine arrested for violating marriage laws

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested nine persons for violating marriage laws and being involved in aerial firing and fireworks at a marriage party, the police spokesman said here Saturday.
Police have recovered weapons used in the crime.
During the course of action, Kahuta Police conducted a raid at a wedding ceremony and arrested seven persons identified as Ismat, Haider, Ikram, Sanaullah, Muhammad Raqib, Abdul Hafeez, and Usman.
Similarly, Rawat Police carried out a raid at the marriage party and arrested Ali Hamza and Rizwan for violating marriage laws.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
City Police Officer Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action must be taken against those involved in aerial firing, fireworks.
He said that those who endangered the lives of citizens would be brought to book.
Islamabad : Islamabad Electric Supply Company on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for today for various...
Islamabad : Speakers at the Devcom-Pakistan webinar were of the opinion that China’s support and dynamic Muslim...
Islamabad : HEC’s Higher Education Development in Pakistan project hosted the second meeting of consortium of 11...
Islamabad : The motorists have demanded of the concerned authorities to take notice of their problems being faced by...
Islamabad : A dedicated CPEC artery, Eastbay Expressway, linking Gwadar port to China, is likely to be open to all...
Mohammad Ali Jinnah, who pulled off the uphill task of the creation of Pakistan, for one hundred million Muslims of...
Comments