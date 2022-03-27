Special control room established to monitor rallies

Rawalpindi : The district administration has established a special control room here at Commissioner’s Office to monitor rallies of all political parties coming from different areas of the country to Rawalpindi and Islamabad. In the light of present circumstances, the local administration has also declared an emergency in all allied hospitals here on Saturday.

The focal persons of different departments would perform duty here in the control room round the clock. Besides monitoring the routes of rallies, they will also help the participants of the rallies in time of any difficulty.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal appealed to the citizens of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to keep an eye on suspected people because enemies of this country would definitely try to create a law and order situation. The citizens should point out suspicious elements, he added.

He said that some foreign hands always try to create law and order situation, particularly in present circumstances.

The local administration has also cancelled leaves of all officers in all departments, particularly Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, police, hospitals, Wasa, and Metropolitan Corporation. The officers and other staff would remain present all around to avert any untoward incident.

The local administration has also established entry and exit points in different areas of Rawalpindi where assistant commissioners along with police officials would remain present round the clock.

The local administration has also deputed over 45 sniffer dogs at all entry and exit points of the city. The local administration, Rawalpindi has established check posts here at Pirwadhai Morr, Golra Morr, Soan, T-Chowk, Kutcherry, and Kashmir Highway.

Meanwhile, the city has been decorated with big pictures of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, PPP Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz, and Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman.

Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) has warned supporters of all political parties not to touch the banners and pictures of other political parties.