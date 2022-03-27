12 profiteers held

Rawalpindi: The Price Control Magistrates in Rawalpindi have arrested 12 profiteers and hoarders and imposed fines to the tune of Rs400,000 in 634 raids. They also sealed 18 buildings where profiteers and hoarders were continuously looting the public.

Despite these actions, all kinds of vegetables and fruits are selling at skyrocketing prices in the open market. Ladyfinger is being sold at Rs220 against Rs130, bitter gourd (karela) at Rs200 against Rs100, cabbage at Rs120 against Rs80, peas at Rs100 against Rs80, cucumber at Rs80 against Rs50, and potatoes at Rs50 against Rs40, onion at Rs60 against Rs50, tomatoes at Rs100, ginger at Rs250 and garlic at Rs200.

Similarly, buying fruit has become a dream for the common man as one-kilogram apple is selling at Rs200, banana at Rs200, melon at Rs120, strawberries at Rs200, and guava at Rs100.

The chicken price has gone out of control as one kilogram of chicken meat is being sold at Rs480, mutton at Rs1500, and beef at Rs700.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal during a meeting on Saturday directed Price Control Magistrates to visit all areas of the city to arrest profiteers and hoarders. He said that he will never bear any kind of negligence on part of the price control magistrates, particularly during Ramazan.