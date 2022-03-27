Pattoki vendor’s relatives want body exhumed

LAHORE: The relatives of the vendor of rice cracker, who was killed due to the torture at a marriage hall, have alleged that the post-mortem reports was changed and requested to exhume the body.

A petition filed by the relatives says that in post-mortem report it was said that there was no torture marks on the body of deceased Ashraf Sultan, adding that the marks were seen during the funeral services.

Accepting the petition, Magistrate Sajid Ahmed summoned the concerned authorities on March 29.

It is pertinent to mention that the incident happened on March 21 but highlighted after a video went viral on the social media on March 22, in which a vendor of rice cracker was beaten to kill at a marriage hall by the guests. Unfortunately, the corpse was left unattended and the guests were having lunch near to the body.