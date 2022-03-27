President-Ulema meeting: Covid-19 restrictions to be softened on religious places in Ramazan

KARACHI: The Covid-19 restrictions will be relaxed during the month of Ramazan as it was decided in the meeting held at the Governor House to deliberate upon the code of ethics for the society.

President Dr Arif Alvi chaired the meeting of Ulema and religious scholars on the reformation of society on Saturday, which was also attended by the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri from Islamabad along with ulema belonging to the federal capital via the video-link.

Different groups of Ulema from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir attended the meeting through the video link.

According to the agreed upon codes, this year during Ramazan the restrictions against coronavirus would be relaxed but it was better to use masks inside buildings.

Cleanliness in the mosques and Imambargahs should be ensured as hygiene was an integral part of the faith, the Ulema declared.

The Ulema congratulated the government and National Command Operation Center for the successful policy on the coronavirus pandemic and also thanked the nation for following their directions.

The participants of the meeting discussed different topics including the coronavirus pandemic, role of Ulema in reforming the society, ways to counter fake news and immorality, inheritance of women, cleanliness and Islamophobia and designation of international day to counter Islamophobia.

The participants noted that during the coronavirus pandemic, due to efforts of Ulema, the guidelines to prevent coronavirus were implemented and in the whole of the Islamic world, Pakistan was the only country where mosques and places of worship remained open.

Ulema paid tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his efforts at the international level to counter Islamophobia and protect the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

It was suggested that ulema should create public awareness about the resolution adopted in the United Nations against Islamophobia and its importance and necessity.

Ulema would continue to play their role and support the government efforts for resolution of social issues like health of mother and child, protection of environment, inheritance of women and population welfare.

They expressed concern over the negative effects of Islamophobia in India and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

They also condemned the acts of terrorism in Sialkot, Mian Channu, Sahiwal and Peshawar and asked the government to take measures to stop the incidents.

The religious leaders expressed concern at the rising trend of intolerance and asked the public to shun extremism.

The forum felicitated the government and foreign ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the successful holding of recent meeting in Islamabad.