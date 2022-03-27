To fill posts of chairmen education boards

KARACHI: Provincial Minister Ismail Rahu, Sindh Education Boards Controlling Authority, has sought the character antecedents report from three intelligence agencies for the candidates of Chairman Educational Boards in Sindh.

A summary to this effect submitted to Secretary Sindh Home Department by the Department of Boards and Universities states that the Minister of the Department/Controlling Authority of Boards and Universities sought a report about character antecedents of the candidates from Special Branch Sindh Police, Intelligence Bureau and ISI to fill the vacant posts on priority.

The four boards where the Chairmen slots are vacant include Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Hyderabad, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Mirpur Khas, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Nawabshah and Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sukkur.

Acting Chairmen for these boards have already been appointed.

Earlier, a search committee had sent a panel of three names for Chairman Sukkur, Hyderabad, Nawabshah and Mirpur Khas boards to the Department of Boards and Universities four months ago, recommending the appointment of the candidate on a first-come basis.

According to sources, Provincial Minister Ismail Rahu has approved the names of the top place candidate for the two boards and the second and third place candidates in the other two boards.