12 profiteers arrested

Rawalpindi: The Price Control Magistrates in Rawalpindi have arrested 12 profiteers and hoarders and imposed fines to the tune of Rs400,000 in 634 raids. They also sealed 18 buildings where profiteers and hoarders were continuously looting the public.

Despite these actions, all kinds of vegetables and fruits are selling at skyrocketing prices in the open market. Ladyfinger is being sold at Rs220 against Rs130, bitter gourd (karela) at Rs200 against Rs100, cabbage at Rs120 against Rs80, peas at Rs100 against Rs80, cucumber at Rs80 against Rs50, and potatoes at Rs50 against Rs40, onion at Rs60 against Rs50, tomatoes at Rs100, ginger at Rs250 and garlic at Rs200.