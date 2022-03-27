26 beggars held

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Police arrested 26 beggars to get rid of the menace of professional begging from the city.
The spokesman of police said on the directives of in-charge Beggars Squad, they took action against the professional beggars and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city.
