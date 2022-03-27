 
Sunday March 27, 2022
National

26 beggars held

By APP
March 27, 2022

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Police arrested 26 beggars to get rid of the menace of professional begging from the city.

The spokesman of police said on the directives of in-charge Beggars Squad, they took action against the professional beggars and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city.

