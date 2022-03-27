Marriyum warns PM against using religion card in politics

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday warned Prime Minister Imran Khan against using religion for political purposes.

Speaking to party workers before the start of ‘Mehngai Mukao March’ here, she said Imran Khan would be held responsible for the consequences of exploiting people’s religious sentiments for his petty, selfish and shallow political interests.

She said it was time to oust the ‘King of looters’, ‘Captain of inflation’ and ‘Don of corruption’ because the no-confidence motion was the no-confidence of the people of Pakistan in this incompetent and corrupt tyrant. She said the march was a consequence of nearly four years of unbearable inflation, unemployment, incompetence and corruption of the Imran government.

“Imran destroyed national economy, broke the back of the people of Pakistan by robbing their sugar, wheat, flour, medicines and mandate. He sold out Kashmir, and now he was hiding behind religion. He was using religion as a political tool which is a dangerous and highly condemnable act,” she added.

Marriyum said the people of Pakistan were not asking for Imran’s faith and religion; they were asking for accountability over his corruption in sugar, LNG, petrol, medicines, and all other sectors of the government that had pushed Pakistanis on the brink of starvation.

The former information minister slammed Imran Khan for using government resources for political gatherings and public meetings to cuss at and abuse his political opponents while declaring himself as the religious saviour. She said Imran Khan claims it was a battle of right and wrong, but the truth was that it was the battle of the rights of the people of Pakistan that were violated and usurped by the catastrophic regime of Imran Khan.

The people of Pakistan had decided to rise up against the gang of looters, mafias and thugs in this government, she added.