Sunday March 27, 2022
National

MoU signed

By Our Correspondent
March 27, 2022

SUKKUR: In order to equip students with advanced technological expertise, a memorandum of understanding was inked between Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skills Development Khairpur and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission.

Both institutions will start various industrial training and technical courses in advance python programming and application, certificate in IT (CIT), networking and cloud computing technologies, hospitality and other fields.

