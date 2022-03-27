Basharat orders tight security for rallies

LAHORE: A meeting chaired by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Saturday reviewed security plan for political rallies and public gatherings in Islamabad.

Chief secretary, IGP, additional chief secretary Home and other senior officers attended the meeting. Raja Basharat while issuing instructions for security of rallies and handling of any untoward situation said no one would be allowed to take law into one’s hands. "All district administrations and the police should keep a close eye on miscreants", stressed the minister. He said protection of life and property of citizens was the top priority of the Punjab government. "Law and order situation was under complete control however the Rangers could be called in case of any emergency", he said. The meeting decided to cancel the leaves of police, officials from district departments. The minister said that the employees on leave should report to the departments concerned immediately. He also directed all DPOs should mobilise riot force. "Security of the offices of all political parties will be ensured", vowed Raja. The law minister directed that police personnel should also be deployed at reception camps set up along the routes of the moving rallies. He directed the authorities concerned to develop effective traffic plans and deploy police personnel on routes of rallies for smooth movements of private vehicles. The meeting also directed necessary arrangements in all government hospitals in Rawalpindi.