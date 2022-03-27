52 died in rainy season in Ecuador

QUITO: An unusually long, intense and destructive rainy season in Ecuador has left 52 people dead and more than 100 injured, officials there said on Saturday.
In addition, more than 27,000 people were affected by flooding, landslides and building collapses over the past six months, said the National Risk Management Service.
Every one of Ecuador’s 24 provinces was affected -- with the exception of the Galapagos archipelago, 600 miles off the coast, the service said.
