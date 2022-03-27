Prince William says ‘supports’ Bahamas decisions about future

NASSAU, Bahamas: Prince William has said the British royal family would support the Bahamas’ decisions about its future, on the third stop of a Caribbean tour that has been met with protests in a region weighing its future relations with the monarchy.
The Bahamas, a former British colony, gained independence in 1973, but it remains a member of the Commonwealth of Nations and recognises the British monarch as head of state.
Speaking at a reception in Nassau on Friday hosted by the Bahamas’ governor general, William -- whose official title is the Duke of Cambridge -- noted the upcoming 50th anniversary of the country’s independence.
"And with Jamaica celebrating 60 years of independence this year, and Belize celebrating 40 years of independence last year, I want to say this: we support with pride and respect your decisions about your future," William said.
"Relationships evolve. Friendship endures."
Prince William and wife Kate’s tour was intended to mark the 70th anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. But it has been met with protests and accusations of being a "colonial tour".
