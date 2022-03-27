Tunisia dismantled 150 militant cells in past six months

TUNIS: Tunisian police forces have dismantled about 150 militant cells in the past six months, a spokesman for the National Guard said on Saturday.
He added that some of the foreign militants arrested were planning to join "Jond Kilafha", a group linked to Islamic State in Libya and in the mountains on the Tunisian-Algerian border.
"Attempts of attacks targeting neighbouring countries were thwarted and a cell that was planning to stab the interior minister in the south of the country was dismantled," Houssem Eddine Jbebli told reporters.
