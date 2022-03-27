190,000 migrants in Yemen in ‘dire’ need of assistance: IOM

SANAA: Around 190,000 migrants in war-torn Yemen are in "dire" need of assistance, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) warned on Saturday.

"More than 4 million people who have fled their homes in search of safety, and some 190,000 migrants from the Horn of Africa, are in dire need of assistance" IOM said in a statement. The UN body said the eight-year conflict in Yemen has not only affected the local population, but also migrants.

"Two out of three people in Yemen rely on humanitarian aid for their survival. Eighty percent of the population live under the poverty line," IOM said. "Among those most affected are people on the move."