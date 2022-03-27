Czechs consider expanding army helicopter purchase

PRAGUE: The Czech Republic is considering buying more military helicopters from US maker Bell, Defence Minister Jana Cernochova was quoted as saying on Saturday, part of plans to modernise its army following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Nato country agreed in 2019 to buy 12 helicopters, including the utility Venom aircraft and the attack Viper aircraft.

Cernochova told daily Mlada Fronta Dnes in an interview she had indicated to the US defence secretary during informal meetings that the country wanted to buy more.

"It was clear years ago that (12) is an insufficient number," she said, while declining to give further details. The defence ministry was not immediately available for further comment.