Three dead, 13 injured in Yemen building collapse

ADEN: A dilapidated building collapsed on Saturday in Yemen’s southern city of Aden, killing three people, injuring 13 and leaving "dozens" still trapped under the rubble, government sources said.

"Three people were killed and 13 injured... in the collapse of a residential building," a government source, who requested anonymity, told AFP. "Dozens of people are still trapped."

Other government sources confirmed the initial toll.

City residents helped rescuers pull people out from under the rubble, witnesses said.

Aden is home to thousands of large, dilapidated buildings, in a country where a years-long war has devastated already fragile infrastructure and public services.

Yemen’s internationally recognised government temporarily shifted its seat of power to Aden after Iran-backed Huthi rebels overran the capital Sanaa in 2014.

A Saudi-led coalition launched a military intervention to prop up the government exactly seven years ago.

The conflict has killed hundreds of thousands of people directly or indirectly and displaced millions, creating what the UN describes as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.