Man shot dead over petty issue

LAKKI MARWAT: A man was killed over a petty dispute in Land Ahmadkhel village, police officials said on Saturday.
They said that one Barkatullah allegedly shot dead Sajjad Hussain and escaped.
The complainant Sadam Hussain, a relative of the deceased, told the police that Sajjad Hussain was present in the guestroom of Rashid Jan when the accused came there and opened fire on him.
He told police that Sajjad died instantly as a result of the attack. The police officials said that the body was handed over to relatives for burial after fulfilling medico-legal formalities.
They said that they had registered a case against the killer under section 302 PPC and started an investigation.
PESHAWAR: A transgender person was kidnapped on way back from a function in Jhagra area but the police, while acting...
DIR: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had lost the majority as well...
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party has announced its schedule for the protest march towards Islamabad and party’s...
MARDAN: Five persons with unlicensed weapons and another eight suspects were arrested during search operations on...
ABBOTTABAD: Malik Amjad Ali Advocate and Amjad Satti Advocate were elected as president and general secretary,...
LAKKI MARWAT: A woman on Saturday gave birth to three male healthy babies in an ambulance vehicle of Rescue 1122...
Comments