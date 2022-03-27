Man shot dead over petty issue

LAKKI MARWAT: A man was killed over a petty dispute in Land Ahmadkhel village, police officials said on Saturday.

They said that one Barkatullah allegedly shot dead Sajjad Hussain and escaped.

The complainant Sadam Hussain, a relative of the deceased, told the police that Sajjad Hussain was present in the guestroom of Rashid Jan when the accused came there and opened fire on him.

He told police that Sajjad died instantly as a result of the attack. The police officials said that the body was handed over to relatives for burial after fulfilling medico-legal formalities.

They said that they had registered a case against the killer under section 302 PPC and started an investigation.