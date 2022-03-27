Eunuch rescued, 5 alleged kidnappers held

PESHAWAR: A transgender person was kidnapped on way back from a function in Jhagra area but the police, while acting promptly, recovered the abducted person and arrested five accused on Saturday.

An official said the transvestite Shiza (Arsalan) was kidnapped while on way back to Hayatabad from Jhagra village. The five alleged kidnappers had issued death threats and took the transgender in their car.

Police while chasing the kidnappers intercepted them near Ghaz Chowk and recovered the abducted person and also arrested the five accused.

A transgender was killed in the city a few days ago after her old friend shot her dead. A number of transgenders have come under attack in the recent past.