Woman gives birth to triplets in ambulance

LAKKI MARWAT: A woman on Saturday gave birth to three male healthy babies in an ambulance vehicle of Rescue 1122 Service in Naurang town of Lakki Marwat district.

An official said that a team of medical experts along with an ambulance vehicle was sent to the area when a caller sought help to shift his pregnant wife to a health facility for delivery.

“Noticing the condition of the woman, the female medical technicians, including Kausar Jabeen and Sahiba Bibi, decided to conduct the delivery inside the ambulance,” he claimed.

He said that both technicians had the expertise to handle such delivery cases.

The official said that the medical workers used the delivery kit along with essential medicines and equipment to perform delivery.