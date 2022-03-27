Symposium on ‘Diabetic Foot and Ankle’: Complication may lead to foot amputation, say experts

TIMERGARA: Experts at a one-day symposium held at Timergara Teaching Hospital (TTH) on Saturday said that high level of sugar in blood, having diabetes for a long time, being overweight, being older than 40 years, having high blood pressure and high cholesterol were the factors that can increase the risk for developing a foot ulcer, which may result in foot amputation.

The Department of Orthopaedic and Traumatology, TTH, organised the one-day international symposium on “Diabetic Foot and Ankle” under the umbrella of Ankle and Foot Forum Pakistan.

A large number of doctors, nurses and paramedics participated in the symposium.

Foot and Ankle forum Pakistan Chairman Prof Amanullah Kakar from Bolan Medical College, Quetta, Dr Tashfeen Ahmad, Dr Nanik Ram and Dr Rizwan Haroon Rashid from Agha Khan University, Karachi, Dr Irfan Mehmood from Lahore General Hospital, Dr Dilbagh Shah from Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Peshawar, Dr Khalid Sarwar Khan from NHS Hospital, Ireland, Dr Waqar Alam from TTH, Timergara and Syed Mohsin Ali from John Hopkins Aramco Hospital Damam, Saudi Arabia, spoke on the occasion.

The speakers said that nerve damage along with poor blood flow was another diabetes complication that puts the patients at the risk of developing a foot ulcer that could get infected and not heal well.

They said that if an infection doesn’t get better with treatment, the toe, foot, or part of the leg may need to be removed by surgery to prevent the infection from spreading and to save the life.

“When a patient checks his feet every day, he can catch problems early and get them treated right away as the early treatment greatly reduces the risk of amputation,” said a speaker.