 
close
Sunday March 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Illegal structures removed

By Bureau report
March 27, 2022

PESHAWAR: The district administration in collaboration with the Irrigation Department and Town-II administration on Saturday launched a drive against encroachment on the banks of rivers along Charsadda Road.

The officials removed illegally constructed eateries along the banks of river on Charsadda Road. Heavy machinery was used for demolishing these illegal structures.

Comments