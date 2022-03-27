Security for LG polls finalised in Orakzai

HANGU: A high level meeting reviewed and finalised the arrangements for security of the upcoming local government election in Orakzai tribal district on Saturday.

Held at Babar Mela, the participants, including police, Election Commission officials and other stakeholders who had been assigned duties for the LG polls slated for March 31, were briefed regarding their duties and responsibilities.

Speaking at the meeting, Orakzai District Police Officer Nisar Ahmad Khan, District Election Commissioner Pervez Iqbal and Superintendent of Police Ali Hassan urged the police and allied staff to perform their duties impartially and maintain law and order at all costs.

They said that election material and polling staff should be taken to their respective destination under the strict security arrangement so that no damage and harm could be caused to ballots or election officials.

The officials said that drastic steps should be taken for holding LG election in a peaceful environment and taking stern action against the unscrupulous elements.

They said that the election code of conduct and Election Act should be implemented in letter and spirit so that violence mongers could not find an opportunity to disrupt the peaceful polling process.