‘People to reject politics of corruption’

LAHORE : Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information and spokesperson for the Punjab government, Hasaan Khawar, has said that a convoy of more than 3,000 vehicles, 300 coaches, more than 15,000 workers and some 50,000 independent individuals are leaving for Islamabad.

He said Pakistan was going to win today in the form of an historic meeting of PTI and the chapter of corruption was heading towards its logical end forever.

Talking to the media along with the leadership of PTI Lahore, Hasaan Khawar said actors on political stage have now come together for their own interests. He said all these political minions are against the consolidation of a democratic setup in Pakistan. Hasaan Khawar further said enthusiasm of people in PTI’s rally will show that people of Pakistan have rejected the politics of the 90s. He said today the looters and fugitives of the country will get the message that Imran Khan’s Pakistan is an independent Pakistan. Today it will be made clear that there will be no compromise on national sovereignty, nor will anyone be allowed to do so, the SACM said. Hassan Khawar said that PMLN has always imitated PTI in every way.

To a question, Hasaan Khawar said the days of opposition’s unity are numbered. In the days to come, they will not be able to face each other, he said.