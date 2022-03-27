Plantation drive at UET

LAHORE : University of Engineering & Technology’s Department of Chemistry on Saturday organised “Green Pakistan Plantation Drive” as a part of UET centennial celebrations.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar inaugurated the campaign and planted a tree along with Chairperson Prof Dr Farhat Yasmeen, Deans, Registrar, faculty members, and students of the department. The VC termed the plantation drive as part of university’s plan for a clean, green, and sustainable UET.